Owner of the English football club – Chelsea and sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich suffered a suspected poisoning during Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv.

The ‘poisoning’ reportedly resulted in Roman Abramovich and at least two Ukrainian peace negotiators experiencing “peeling skin, red eyes, loss of eyesight and headaches”.

Abramovich was airlifted to Istanbul in Turkey for treatment.

According to latest reports, the Chelsea FC owner and the two other Ukrainian negotiators are currently out of danger and their health conditions have improved.

Earlier, Roman Abramovich had accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have downplayed the ‘poisoning’ reports saying that “various conspiracy theories” are doing the rounds.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that “everyone is thirsty for news and sensations”.

However, he also added: “I advise anyone going for talks with Russia not to eat or drink anything and avoid touching surfaces.”