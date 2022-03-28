Ukrainian kickboxing world champion Maksym Kagal has died while fighting the invading Russian forces in the port city of Mariupol in south Ukraine.

This was confirmed by Maksym Kagal’s coach Oleg Skirta.

Oleg Skirta said that Maksym Kagal, ISKA kickboxing champion, was killed in the battle for the besieged city of Mariupol.

“Sleep well, Brother, rest in peace, we will avenge you,” coach Oleg Skirta said in a note.

Maksym Kagal was part of the Azov special forces that has been engaged in defence of Mariupol.

Coach Oleg Skirt announced Maksym Kagal’s date of death as March 25.

Notably, several sports legends and stars from the war-ravaged Ukraine picked up arms to defend their country from the invading Russian forces.