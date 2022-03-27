The Ukrainian forces have reportedly recaptured key strategic locations of Trostyanets in Sumy Oblast, Poltavka and Malynivka villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from the invading Russian forces.

The Ukrainian forces launched successful counter-offensives against the invading Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in Southeast Ukraine.

The Ukrainian forces successfully ousted the Russian forces from the Poltavka and Malynivka villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after intense fighting.

On the other hand, Trostyanets – a city in Sumy Oblast in northeast Ukraine was also liberated by Ukrainian forces.

“The city (Trostyanets), located in the northern Sumy Oblast, was captured by Russian forces on March 1. Trostyanets returned under the Ukrainian flag on March 26,” a report claimed.

Trostyanets in Sumy region has been liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The head of Trostyanets town council, Yuriy Bova, reports Russian military fleeing the city in stolen cars and scooters. The international border is 35km away.



Some rashists were taken prisoner. https://t.co/6CilcIbcE3 — Michael MacKay (@mhmck) March 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for immediate supply of weapons from the West.

“It is impossible to save Mariupol without additional tanks and planes. We cannot shoot down Russian missiles with shotguns and machine guns,” the Ukrainian president said during his latest address.

He added that Ukraine is “waiting too long” for the required weapons.