ADREENA BORA

GUWAHATI: The wellness blended tea, manufactured by a Guwahati-based entrepreneur, offers you a spicy blend of ‘Bhut Jolokia’, which is one of the world’s hottest chilies.

This unique tea, named ‘Fiery Tea’ comprises Bhut Jolokia, also known as ghost chilies, blended with organic black tea, lemon and ginger powder.

Bhut Jolokia was named as the hottest chili in the world in 2007 by the Guinness Book of World Records.

This variety of chili is grown across Assam and other states in the Northeast.

The benefits of Fiery Tea is that the nutrients of the chilies are intact and capsaicin found in this variety of the chili has anti-bacterial, anti-carcinogenic, analgesic and anti-diabetic properties, that helps in keeping the body safe from seasonal illnesses.

The tea is also rich in vitamin C that stimulates the immune system of the human body. This variety not only rejuvenates the drinker but also helps in keeping many diseases under control.

The Fiery Tea has not only found the Indian market but also gained immense popularity abroad.

The Fiery Tea has made a vast market base in Germany, Australia, Canada, Abu Dhabi, Switzerland, Thailand, Singapore, and Lithuania besides others.

The tea variety also helps keep the drinker’s body warm so it is a hot favourite of the people living in the cold places.

Director of Aromica Tea, Ranjit Baruah, has worked in the tea sector for nearly two decades before becoming an entrepreneur.

Aromica Tea currently has over 50 varieties of value-added teas. Baruah made headlines worldwide when he launched a CTC tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to “honour his valour and courage” in the face of Russian invasion and tea packed in a plantable seed packet with an aim to combat threatened biodiversity and climate change.

He also launched a specially-crafted tea blend that contains fine petals of 24 carat edible gold and a rare Assam black tea costing Rs 2.5 lakh per kilogram.

“We try to prepare specialty and wellness tea brands by blending tea using the raw materials available in the local market. The Fiery Tea is a similar wellness blended tea having a lot of health benefits and good taste as well, Ranjit Baruah told NE Now.”

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fiery Tea was one of the largest selling specialty and wellness blended teas across the globe. The Fiery Tea used to give relief to people from coughs, cold, sore throat, Baruah said.”

“People, both in India and abroad, are liking the Fiery Tea, and we are getting a lot of orders from some European countries, he added.”

Ranjit Baruah has directly and indirectly helped over 2,000 people get employment through his venture. Many farmers associated with Baruah are also getting the right price for their produce.

