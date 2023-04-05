GUWAHATI: The 2nd Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting under India’s G 20 Presidency concluded on Wednesday in Guwahati, Assam.

Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Labour & Employment and G 20 EWG Chair steered the discussions ensuring consensus is developed on the key elements of the Ministerial Declaration and Outcome Documents covering the three priority areas of the EWG under the Indian Presidency.

This meeting was a crucial step towards building consensus on the outcomes of the priority areas for EWG 2023 -i.

More than 75 delegates from over 19 G 20 member countries, seven guest countries and five international organizations including International Labour Organization (ILO), Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development (OECD) and International Social Security Association (ISSA), World Bank (WB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) were present at the meetings.

On Day 1, the meeting began inaugural address by Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli followed by address by Minister of Environment & Forest, Act East Policy Affairs, and Welfare of Minorities, Assam Government Chandra Mohan Patowary.

Compilation of essays by students on labour issues as a part of Jan Bhagidari initiatives was unveiled on the occasion.

The first day of the meeting comprised of knowledge sharing sessions by other working groups which have intersecting priority areas with the EWG.

Presentations were made by the Sustainable Finance Working Group, Digital Economy Working Group,Education Working Group,G20 Entrepreneurship Research Centre and the L20, B20 Chairs. Culture programme was organized in the evening along with dinner at the banks of Brahmaputra at the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre which included Bihu dances, flute music renditions and folk songs which were very well received by the international audience.

On Day 2 of the 2nd EWG meeting, the discussions began on the Draft Ministerial Declaration.

Member countries deliberated on the outcomes on the key priority areas of the EWG by bringing in all perspectives and distilling them further towards formulation of the declaration & outcome document with constructive comments.

Short yoga breaks were also organized for these sessions.

The second day also included a pleasant musical evening with a live band. The delegates enthusiastically joined in by singing along on the foot-tapping music.

On Day 3, the discussions on the Draft Ministerial Communique were held on the remaining document.

Besides the Draft Ministerial Declaration, the Draft Outcome Document on “Gig and Platform Economy and Social Protection”, was taken up for discussion.

The comments and suggestions of the countries were considered and discussed in detail with all the G20 members.

The three day meeting of G20 EWG comprised of Jan Bhagidari activities like cycle rallies, cleanliness drives, mock G20s at schools, tree plantations , seminars and lectures organized by the Assam government to involve citizens from all walks of life, including students, youth, women, private sector, academia and civil society.