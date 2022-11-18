Dimapur: A team from the G20 secretariat, led by its chief coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla, undertook a two-day visit to Nagaland to explore opportunities in the state to showcase India’s cultural diversity through G20 programmes.

During a meeting with chief minister Neiphiu Rio, Shringla discussed opportunities to showcase Nagaland’s famous Hornbill Festival which is scheduled to be held at Kisama heritage village near Kohima from December 1 to December 10 through the lens of G20, thus bringing India’s most prestigious multilateral event to the state.

The date when the Hornbill Festival commences also coincides with the day India officially begins its Presidency of the G20 grouping.

At the meeting, Rio said, “This is a great opportunity for the state of Nagaland. All activities of G20 in Nagaland will get full cooperation from the state.”

Shringla also highlighted the tourism potential of the lush green beauty of Nagaland. He said, “India’s G20 is an opportunity for the state of Nagaland to showcase its cultural diversity, uniqueness and tourism potential.”

Shringla also met with senior officials of the state government and visited culturally important sites in Kohima.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direction to not limit G20 to major urban cities and use the opportunity to showcase India’s rich and diverse cultural landscape, the G20 chief coordinator is on a mission to reach out to various states to identify opportunities to showcase their cultural heritage through G20 events.