KOHIMA: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has expressed hope for an early solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

The Nagaland CM said that he hopes that the protracted Naga political issue will be resolved soon.

Rio made this statement at the CSR and investments conclave 2022 at Kohima in Nagaland.

While speaking at the event, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio stated that big companies and firms refrained from investing in Nagaland due to the problem of insurgency in the state.

Nagaland CM Rio added that insurgency and law-and-order in the state had prevented investors from coming to Nagaland.

The Nagaland chief minister further cited partial lifting of the ‘draconian’ Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in several parts of Nagaland.

Rio said that investors should not bother about the law-and-order situation in Nagaland as the state is ‘peaceful’.

Notably, AFSPA, which was in force in Nagaland since 1958, was revoked from 15 of the 72 police station areas in the state recently.

The Nagaland chief minister has further appealed investors to set up projects in the state in areas like agro-based industries, medical education, hospitality and the tourism sector.

Rio said: “We have many vibrant entrepreneurs and start-ups that would immensely benefit from the scale and expertise that can be offered by large corporates for win-win collaborations that would take the state to greater heights of prosperity.”