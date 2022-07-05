KOHIMA: The Nagaland Tribes Council (NTC) has urged the central government to resolve the vexed Naga political issue before the assembly election in the state next year.

The consultative meeting of the NTC has adopted a four-point resolution in regards to the Naga political issue.

The meeting convened by the NTC with eight tribal Hohos in Kohima, Nagaland on June 30 resolved to support the resolution of the 14 tribes to “only attend any meeting of Naga political groups (NPGs) jointly with all Naga tribal organisations, but not tribe-wise separately”.

The NTC added that the consultative meeting was a follow-up of the resolution adopted at its general council session that was held in Kohima, Nagaland on May 31.

The NTC consultative meeting also discussed the present situation of the ongoing Naga peace talks.

The meeting also resolved to extend support to the Nagaland People’s Action Committee (NPAC) formed by tribal and civil society organisations of Nagaland on June 21 under the initiative of Nagaland Gaon Burhas’ Federation (NGBF) and strengthen NTC to carry forward the issues to be addressed.

“The meeting further resolved that the constituent tribes, who have not yet nominated the required strength of the Council members, are to submit the full strength of members within 15th July 2022,” the NTC said.