Guwahati: The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) will contest the Nagaland Assembly election next year without any alliance, the party said in Patna on Monday.

Party national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said that JD-U has started preparation for the upcoming election in Nagaland.

“Our party had contested the 2018 Assembly election in Nagaland and managed to achieve 5.6 per cent votes and also won one seat. This time we will contest elections with the aim to win maximum seats and achieve more than 6 per cent votes to get recognition as a regional party in the state,” he said.

“We have an alliance with the BJP and the HAM only in Bihar. We had contested the last Assembly election alone in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh and got the recognition of regional political parties in those two states. We will do the same in Nagaland as well to strengthen our position,” Singh said.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar-led JD (U) secured more than 10.75% votes and won six of 60 seats in Manipur in the assembly polls held in March 2022.

The party got the status of a ‘state party’ in Arunachal Pradesh after it secured around 9.88% votes and won 7 of the 15 seats in the 2019 assembly polls.