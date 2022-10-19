KOHIMA: The Northeast state of Nagaland is gearing up for the 2022 edition of Hornbill Festival.

Preparations were in full swing at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama near Kohima in Nagaland for the Hornbill Festival.

The Naga Heritage Village at Kisama is located around 12 kilometres from Kohima in Nagaland.

The famed Hornbill Festival of Nagaland will be held with much grandeur this year after two years of subdued celebrations.

The Hornbill festival will be held from December 1 to 10 in Nagaland.

The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, which is held annually, brings together the Naga tribes.

The 2022 edition of the Hornbill Festival will be the 23rd edition.

The Hornbill Festival promotes the rich and colorful culture of Nagaland and its tribes.

Nagaland has 18 recognised major tribes.