Delhi: Indian wrestling contingent performed exceptionally, winning six medals which included 3 gold, 1 silver and two bronze on day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2022.

Bajrang Punia in Men’s Freestyle 65kg wrestling, Deepak Punia in Men’s Freestyle 86kg wrestling and Sakshi Malik in Women’s Freestyle 62kg wrestling have won gold medals.

Anshu Malik bagged silver in Women’s Freestyle 57kg wrestling, while Divya Kakran in Women’s Freestyle 68kg wrestling and Mohit Grewal in Men’s Freestyle 125kg wrestling won bronze medals.

India’s medal tally reaches 26 with 9 golds, 8 silvers and 9 bronze medals. President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the wrestling contingent for winning medals. President tweeted, “Historic gold medal won by Sakshi Malik in wrestling at #CommonwealthGames. She overcame stiff challenge and made Indians proud. You are a role model for our youth, especially girls. May you go from strength to strength. Heartiest congratulations!”

Also Read Assam: Registrar of Bhattadev University caught red-handed accepting bribe

In another tweet President said, “Congratulations to Bajrang Punia for winning second successive gold in wrestling at the #CommonwealthGames & creating history. Your consistency, dedication & excellence are inspirational for our youth. Your gold medals reflect the urge to be the best, the spirit of the new India.”

Also Read: Assam: Couple mowed down by train in Khetri

Bajrang Punia brought in the first gold medal in wrestling for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

He defeated Canadian wrester Lachlan McNeil in the men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling final.

It may be mentioned that the Indian wrestler is also an Olympic bronze medalist and has another Commonwealth gold as well as a silver to his name.

Apart from these, he has one silver and two bronze medals in the World Championships.