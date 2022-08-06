PATHSALA: Registrar of the Bhattadev University in Assam has been caught red-handed accepting bribe.

A team of directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam caught red-handed Guru Prasad Khataniar – Registrar of Bhattadev University at Pathsala in Bajali district of Assam while accepting bribe from a Guwahati resident.

A team of Bajali police visited in Bhattadev University where further investigation is underway.

Notably, in the month of August, officials of the vigilance and anti-corruption have made a significant mark by nabbing the corrupt government officials in Assam.

“Our fight against corruption continues. Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM caught red-handed Sri Guru Prasad Khataniar, Registrar, Bhattadev University, Pathsala, District – Bajali with accepted bribe money. Further Lawful action is being taken,” tweeted Assam special DGP GP Singh.

The directorate of vigilance & anti-corruption, Assam informed that “Dr Guruprasad Khataniar, registrar, Bhattadev University, Pathsala, district Bajali had demanded a sum of Rs 1,00,000/- (rupees one lakh only) as bribe for releasing the bill for earth filling work at Bhattadev University” from the contractor under PWD department.

“Later on, he reduced the amount to Rs 50,000/-(rupees fifty thousand),” the directorate of vigilance & anti-corruption, Assam stated.

“Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate of vigilance & anti-corruption, Assam for taking needful legal action against the Registrar,” the department informed.

It added: “A trap was laid today on 6th of August 2022 in Chandmari PS area, Guwahati by a team from the directorate of vigilance & anti-corruption, Assam.”

“Dr Guruprasad Khataniar was caught red-handed …near guest house of Assam Engineering Institute, Chandmari soon after he accepted the demanded bribe of Rs 50,000/- …from the complainant,” the directorate of vigilance & anti-corruption, Assam stated.