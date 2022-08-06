Guwahati: A couple was mowed down by the Kolong-Kopili Express in Khetri on Saturday.

The husband was identified as Rajwi Paharia and his wife Chandrama Devi. They were residents of the Senabor area of Khetri.

The couple was killed after being hit by the train as they were trying to cross the tracks.

It was not known if they did not see the approaching train but an investigation has been initiated.

It may be mentioned that several accidents which often lead to death take place in Assam due to negligence of the people regarding safety norms.

Often it is seen that people defying all sorts of safety measures would try to cross the railway tracks even though they see an approaching train.

While people remain ignorant of the fact, the railways nor the government has taken any strict measures to prevent such risky crossings.