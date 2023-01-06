IMPHAL: Out of the 20,57,854 electorates in the final photo electoral rolls of the 60 assembly constituencies of Manipur published on Thursday, 8,95,208 voters are males, 10,62,426 are females, and 220 transgenders.

The gender ratio in Manipur, according to the final photo electoral rolls, is 1068 females for every 1000 males.

Manipur additional chief electoral officer (CEO) – Naorem Praveen informed that as per population data, 57.35 percent of the state’s population has been listed in the electoral rolls.

Following the removal of duplicates and expired voters, the final electoral rolls of Manipur have been within decline.

Moreover, polling stations in Manipur have also declined by 4 to 2955.

According to data provided by the Election Commission of India, there are 1,33,000 duplicate voters in Manipur.

But the number of voters listed in more than one assembly segment is 1,33,553 as per verified by DEOs, EROs, and BLOs, and to this effect, the verification process has been completed by 40.70 percent, said the Manipur additional CEO.

A target has already been set to complete the whole verification exercise by the next qualifying year (April 1) 2024, Praveen continued.

The total number of young voters (18-19 years) expected to be enrolled in the Manipur electoral rolls is 1,46,301, but only 46,586 have been enrolled thus far.

The number of voters in the age group of 20-29 expected to be enrolled is 6,95,725 against the actual number of 4,54,723 enlisted so far, Praveen said.

Of the 57.35 percent of Manipur’s total population enlisted in the electoral rolls, young voters in the age group of 18-19 constitute 1.30 percent, he added.