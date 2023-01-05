Imphal: After interacting with MLAs, DLOs, CSOs, and local clubs and being heard the plight of the poor and helpless people residing in and around the Loktak lake, Manipur Governor La Ganesan assured of extending all possible help and assistance to the people.

On Thursday, the governor visited Kumbi in the Moirang Sub-Division of Bishnupur district in the southern part of the state and interacted with MLAs, DLOs, CSOs, local clubs and people. Governor enquired about various developmental works taking up in the district, particularly in Kumbi Assembly Constituency and also heard about the grievances and problems raised by the people there.

He assured to extend all possible help in the best interest of the people saying that he will ask the concerned authorities including the Chief Minister to take steps at the earliest.

He continued that the G-20 meeting is going to be held in the Bishnupur district which we all should feel proud of it. After a few years, the Bishnupur district particularly the Loktak Lake will be one of the most popular tourist hubs of the State for which unstinted support from the public is quite indispensable.

Speaking at the interaction programme at Kumbi Kangjeibung, Governor said, his objective is to interact with people of different communities in the State to know their culture, tradition and way of life.

He said that most of the issues raised by the people are genuine and therefore must be addressed in a time-bound manner.

He said issues pertaining to connectivity, healthcare, education, irrigation etc. are the fundamental issues which have to be addressed as soon as possible.

He asked the concerned officials to take appropriate steps for the welfare of the people.

La Ganesan appealed to conduct a survey in the Bishnupur district to find out TB patients and report to the concerned Department so as to enable them to carry out remedial measures.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of drug users among the youth in the State, Governor said, this has to be, in any case, prevented with collective efforts including CSOs and the general public. Collaborative efforts are very much necessary and the State government has already committed to making this State, a drug-free State.

He said, due to the prompt action of the State Government and the support of the people, the Covid-19 pandemic is almost under control. Covid vaccination has to be encouraged further and appealed to people to come out for vaccination.