Guwahati: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Thursday revealed its plans to engage an anti-snake non-governmental organization (NGO) to keep birds and snakes away from the Barsapara stadium in the state capital Guwahati where the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled to be played on January 10.

Talking to the media after a press conference on the upcoming match, ACA President Taranga Gogoi said that the association is trying their best to ensure that there is no presence of snakes in the field.

Also Read: Manipur: UNLF cadre nabbed in Kakching

“This is a huge stadium and besides the international matches, Ranji Trophy matches are played here and crowds are not allowed to come during these domestic matches. During this whole time, the stadium remains vacant so some birds and snakes might come inside, so it’s not in our hands either”, said Gogoi.

Also Read: Assam: Minor girl ‘kidnapped’ in Duliajan, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma instructs police to probe matter

“We have appointed an NGO who is charging very minimum, just Rs 30,000, and they are spraying anti-snake chemicals, and these people have expertise in such snake works”, he added.

A snake was found loitering on the ground during the India versus South Africa T20 International match played at the stadium last October.