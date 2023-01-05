Imphal: The troops of the Assam Rifles and the Manipur police in a joint operation nabbed a cadre belonging to proscribed outfit United Liberation Front (UNLF) from a hideout in Manipur’s Kakching district on Thursday, a defense statement said.

After getting corroboration from reliable sources, the Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles (South) and the commandos of the Hiyanglam police station launched the joint operation and apprehended UNLF cadre from Wabagai Tera Pishak, Hiyanglam in Kakching District on Thursday at around 5 am.

The joint operation was launched on the basis of specific intelligence input about the presence of a suspected UNLF cadre in Wabagai Tera Pishak, the statement said.

The apprehended cadre has been identoified as self-styled 2nd Lietanant Aslam Khan alias Firoz Khan of UNLF.

The apprehended insurgent was involved in a number of unlawful activities including extortion from the general people for the proscribed group, the statement added.

He was handed over to Hiyanglam Police Station for further legal proceedings, the statement added.