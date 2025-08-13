Imphal: Manipur Police have recovered the bodies of two males from different districts, Churachandpur and Imphal West, and have sought public assistance in identifying one of them, currently kept at JNIMS Hospital, Imphal.

Police identified one of the deceased as Dugdha Hazarika, 37, a resident of Sonitpur, Assam. His family had reported him missing to the Churachandpur District Police two weeks ago.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police discovered Hazarika’s body on Tuesday in a forested area between Suahzahau and Zabellei villages, about 17.3 km from Singngat Police Station in Churachandpur district.

He and his elder brother had reportedly arrived on July 26 or 27, 2025, to work under Bharat Infra Private Limited (BIPL) and were staying at the Maukot BIPL Camp. His body is currently at Churachandpur District Hospital for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and stated that further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, police released the physical description of an unidentified male body currently kept at the JNIMS Mortuary.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The deceased appears to be around 55 years old, 5.6 feet tall, thin-built, and has a wheatish complexion. He has an elongated face, a long black beard, and long black hair.

Police found the man wearing a half-sleeved collared T-shirt (grey with blue checks) and a khudei, a traditional Meitei loincloth with green and white checks.

They discovered his body near a waiting shed at Telipati, close to Kali Mandir in Imphal East district, around 5:20 pm on August 5.

Police stated that if no one claims the body by 1 p.m. on August 16, they will dispose of it in accordance with the law.