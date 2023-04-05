GUWAHATI: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Guwahati, the Assam government seems to have tried to hide the ‘dirty’ Bharalu river in the city from the view of the visiting teams.

It seems that the Assam government in the name of ‘developing’ and cleaning the ‘dirty’ Bharalu river in Guwahati, has come up with a ‘unique’ plan.

“Hide it altogether!” This is the ‘unique’ plan the Assam government seems to have come up with to keep the ‘dirty’ and ‘black’ waters of the Bharalu river in Guwahati out of view of the visiting IPL teams.

Amazingly, the Assam government’s solution to ‘develop’ the ‘dirty’ Bharalu river is a Tarpaulin!

Not cleaning it or developing it, but covering it.

Huge tarpaulins are being used to cover the ‘dirty’ Bharalu river in Guwahati, to keep it off the sight of the players who might see it.

This attempt of Assam government to hide the ‘dirty’ waters of Bharalu river in Guwahati comes ahead of the IPL march between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday (April 05).