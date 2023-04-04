Guwahati: State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bhabesh Kalita claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not an factor in Assam.

Speaking to media persons, Kalita said that the recent meeting held by AAP in Guwahati turned out to be a “flop show” adding that more people attend meetings at a corner in his constituency.

He added, “There were hardly 3000 people in the meeting whereas, I do not attend meetings below a crowd of 20 thousand. The AAP could have contacted me, I would have sent some people to attend their meeting.”

He claimed that AAP is not a factor in Assam. “They have no MLA, no MP then how can it be a factor? Blankfiring does not lead to any results”, he added.

Speaking on the recent NCERT Mughal issue, he claimed that surgical strikes against Mughals will continue.

However, he did not clarify what exactly the statement made by him meant.