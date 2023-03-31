Guwahati: After the road toll taxes were increased, Assam Bharatiya Janata Party president Bhabesh Kalita on Friday said that people can afford expensive cars but they cannot afford the toll tax.

Speaking to the media, Kalita said that people will have to sacrifice to get something while adding that the state government has nothing to do with the toll tax.

He added, “People who have good cars go through toll gates. People can purchase cars worth Rs lakhs but they feel bad while paying toll tax.”

Also Read: Assam: Ahead of Kejriwal’s Guwahati visit, Himanta Biswa Sarma threatens to sue Delhi CM

He claimed that to get the privileges of good roads and for the country, people will have to sacrifice.

He also claimed that the people should pay the tax as they are being facilitated with “4-lane, 6-lane” highways.

Also Read: Assam: Former NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela set to return after completion of deputation

It may be mentioned that there are at least 6 operational toll gates in Assam while the official NHAI website lists 11 toll gates in the state.

With the increase in the toll fee, the cost of travel is also expected to go quite up. Many are now concerned that the toll price increase would increase public transport fares as well.