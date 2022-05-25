Guwahati: Assam State BJP president, Bhabesh Kalita on Wednesday said that people should move towards modern education and so Madrasas in the state should be shut down.

Speaking to the media, Kalita said that the teachings in Madrasas are religious and these need to be changed to scientific or general education.

“There is no science or maths in Madrasas”, he added.

The state BJP president further said that the world is moving at a fast pace and people need to leave behind the old methods of teaching and continue with modern methods based on science.

Kalita was speaking on the lines of a statement made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier.

Sarma had said that Madrasas should not exist in the country and further claimed that all Muslims in India were once Hindus.

He claimed that Muslim children are smart because of their “Hindu past”.