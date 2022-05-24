Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited Haflong, the district headquarter of Dima Hasao and inspected landslide areas including a road in the Sarkari Bagan area which got badly damaged by the incessant rain and consequent landslide.

He took stock of the damages to the road for the restoration work to start at the earliest for the convenience of the people.

Sarma asked PWD to take appropriate steps for the reconstruction of the road at a fast pace. He also asked to look for an alternative alignment to save the stretch of the road from future damages due to landslides.

Since the landslide rendered several people out of their homes, Sarma also visited temporary relief camps in Lower Haflong High school and LP school and interacted with the inmates who took shelter there.

He reviewed medical and other facilities and asked the Deputy Commissioner to look after the needs of the inmates and help them to repair their houses. There are 149 inmates in both camps.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also met family members of the three people who were killed in the landslide triggered by heavy rain at Hokai Pungchi Jeme village.

Sarma interacted with them and offered his condolences. He assured them of all help from the government at this difficult time.

It is to be mentioned that ex-gratia payment from the government has already been released to the next of kin of the deceased.

As a part of his visit, the Chief Minister also took reviewed the preliminary destruction caused by the landslide at Haflong and other parts of the district. He stressed on immediate resumption of full-scale transportation in the district and emphasized the restoration of roads damaged by a landslide.

The Chief Minister said that the government both at the Centre and State will help North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council with adequate funds to tide over the present crisis. He further informed that the government is working on finding a permanent solution so that heavy rainfall-induced landslides can be averted.

He also informed that a Central Team will visit Dima Hasao on May 27 to assess the extent of loss caused by the rain-induced landslide in the district.