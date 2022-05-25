PATHSALA: At the time, when the government of Assam has taken strong steps against corruption in various departments, especially in education department, a scam seems to have surfaced in a prominent educational institute in the state.

According to locals, an alleged scam seems to be up and running at the century old Bajali HS School at Pathsala in Bajali district of Assam.

Locals allege that the president of SMDC of Bajali HS school – Dr Bhupandra Talukdar and the principal of the school Sanjib Talukdar are allegedly involved in a scam in regards to free distribution of uniforms that are provide by the Assam government under RMSA.

In the month of February 2022, a total sum of Rs 3,88,200 was withdrawn from the RMSA joint account for the school.

However, most of the students were not given the free uniforms.

Meanwhile, Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) leader Bijan Bayan alleged that the “uniform scam” at Bajali HS School should be probed by a high-level departmental team.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma was ‘kicked out’ of ULFA, says Bhupen Borah as Congress blasts Assam CM

He has also allege that a similar scam seems to be running in regards to the mid-day meal.

Allegations have surfaced that on many days proper food is not being served to the students.

Bayan said: “It is a shameful incident. I urge Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and education minister Ranoj Pegu to look into the matter.”

Bishwajit Ganguli, advisor of Pathsala AASU unit alleged that the principal of the school – Sanjib Talukdar shifted the air conditioner from the biotech lab to his room.

Ganguli alleged that shifting of the air conditioner from the bio-tech lab has resulted in damage to sensitive instruments of the lab.

He also alleged that the blackboards, with big holes, are being used in the school instead of replacing them.