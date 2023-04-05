Guwahati: The Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam will remain closed for tourists every Tuesday, starting from April 10, according to a notification released by the Office of the Field Director of the national park.

The move is in compliance with the Government of India’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and National Tiger Conservation Authority’s directives.

The national park will not be accessible for any ecotourism activities on Tuesdays until further notice.

Also Read: Assam: BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi urges PM to demolish Taj Mahal and build temple instead

The decision to close the park for one day every week has been taken to ensure the well-being of the wildlife and to maintain ecological balance.

The park is home to several endangered species, including tigers, elephants, and rhinos.

The announcement comes just a few months after the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL) signed an MoU for setting up hospitality projects at Manas National Park. Under the agreement, the Tata Group will construct a 70-80 room hotel on 3.25 acres of land in the park.

Also Read: Assam: Search operation underway to retrieve missing coal miner’s body

Manas National Park in Assam is a UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site, Project Tiger Reserve, a biosphere reserve and an elephant reserve.

Located in the Himalayan foothills, Manas National Park is contiguous with Royal Manas National Park in Bhutan.

The park is known for its rare and endangered endemic wildlife such as the Assam roofed turtle, hispid hare, golden langur and pygmy hog.

Manas is also famous for its population of wild water buffalo.