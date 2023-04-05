Guwahati: Amidst the ongoing debate related to the removal of Mughal history from certain courses, Bharatiya Party Legislator (BJP) legislator from Mariani constituency Rupjyoti Kurmi said that the centre should demolish the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar. He said that the government should move forward and build temples on the land there.

Rupjyoti Kurmi claimed that the Mughals were invaders who came into India in the 1500s and that students should not study about them. “The students should learn about other Indian kings”, he said.

He further claimed that the Mughal history should have been removed much earlier and he applauds the “centre” for removing the topic from books.

He added, “I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demolish the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minister so that the world’s most beautiful temple can be built instead of them.”

Kurmi said that the temple should be in such a line that it is recognised not only by “UNICEF” but also by the “Guinness World Record”. “I will donate a year’s salary for the temple to be built”, he added.