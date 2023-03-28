GUWAHATI: Former Assam director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has been appointed as the new chief information commissioner (CIC) of the state.

Mahanta, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, had retired from active police service in January this year.

With extensive experience in public service, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta’s appointment as CIC of Assam is regarded as a significant development.

Mahanta’s appointment is believed to improve Assam’s information commission’s operations and increase transparency in government dealings.

He was the Assam DGP and had previously served as the special DG of border & SDRF Assam.

He retired on January 31, 2023.