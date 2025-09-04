Imphal: A Head Constable of the CRPF allegedly took his own life by shooting himself with his service weapon at Manipur’s Jiribam district, bordering Cachar in Assam, on Wednesday evening, according to an official report on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as GD Head Constable Ravinder Kumar, 35, of D/20 Battalion CRPF.

He was serving as the Kote Commander under the jurisdiction of Borobekra Police Station.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred around 5 PM when fellow jawans heard the sound of gunfire and discovered him lying in a pool of blood at his sentry post with a bullet injury to the head.

Ravinder Kumar, son of SH Rachhpal Chand from Chakra village in Jammu, was immediately rushed to PHC Borobekra and subsequently transferred to the District Hospital in Jiribam, where he was declared “brought dead.”

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. The cause of the suicide remains under investigation. The body has been sent to the district hospital mortuary for further procedures.