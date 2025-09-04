The CAT 2025 registration has already started, and candidates can apply or register themselves for the CAT examination. The last week to apply for the same is from September 13, 2025, to 5:00 p.m. The candidates who are serious about taking the CAT exam this year aim to get admission to their preferred MBA program. Then they must be looking for a CAT crash course to clear the examination and pursue their dream. Read this blog to the end and learn about the CAT crash courses for 2025. Candidates will also know about the preparation tips to follow for the last 100 days and other important information.

Best CAT Crash Courses 2025

Candidates who are preparing for the CAT 2025 must be looking forward to joining any crash course at this point in time. However, considering the multiple options, it becomes challenging to choose one among others. To help such candidates understand the difference between top coaching institutes and understand what suits them best, we have curated a comparison. The table below provides all the necessary details to help you make an informed decision.

Feature Cracku Career Launcher IMS Year of Establishment 2014 1995 1977 Fees (approximate) ? 14,999 ? 14,999 ? 26960+GST Full-length Mocks 25 full-length CAT mocks, including video solutions and result analysis 30 full-length CAT mocks 40 simCATs, including detailed analysis. Sectional Tests 45 sectional tests 45 sectional tests 30 sectional tests

CAT Preparation Tips for the Last 100 Days

Preparing for the CAT with just 100 days to go can feel overwhelming, but with the right plan, it is definitely achievable. The key lies in breaking your prep into phases, staying consistent, and balancing practice.

Start with a Self-Analysis Check



Kick things off with a mock test. It’s not about your score, it’s about finding where you shine and where you trip up. Analyse the mock and understand the weak and strong areas, be it a section or any topic. But if you have never prepared for CAT in your lifetime, then start with the understanding of the CAT syllabus, the CAT exam pattern, and gather all the important information.

Build the foundation Phase 1 (Days 1 to 40)

Dedicate these early weeks to improving fundamentals such as basic quant, reading stamina for VARC, and initial DILR sets. Block aside about 5–6 hours daily, split across all three sections more or less evenly. It’s about depth, not speed. Get clarity on the key concepts.

Attempt Sectional Tests (Days 41-70)

Now, switch gears to focused practice: sectional tests and topic-wise drills. Start focusing on your weak areas, and solve a variety of RCs, puzzles, arithmetic, algebra, and geometry accordingly.

Attempt CAT Mocks Tests (Days 71-100)

Time to go all-out with full-length mocks, but don’t forget to attempt the sectional test to have more clarity on each section. Analyse and understand each solution, and understand your errors, revisit weak areas. This will help you gain real-time experience and understand the pressure to mark each question right during a real exam.

Daily Habits that Make a Difference

Make a habit of daily reading from newspapers, feature articles, and essays to up your VARC game. For Quant, write down formulas and revisit them frequently. And never go more than a few days without a test, be it topic-wise, sectional, or full-length test, depending on the focus area.

Common Mistakes to Avoid for CAT 2025

Considering the difficulty level of CAT 2025, it is obvious to make mistakes and get stuck somewhere. Below are some mistakes that need to be avoided to perform better. Try to implement these, and the candidates will definitely gather confidence.

Never ignore the basics and rush into shortcuts, as it will make it hard for you to have clarity, especially in quantitative aptitude.

Some candidates do not really practice or attempt mock tests and focus more on learning, which should not be the case.

Poor time management during both preparation and the actual exam. This happens due to a lack of strategy.

Over-focusing on one section while neglecting others.

Failing to analyse mock test performance and repeating the same errors.

Leaving preparation for the last few months instead of consistent practice.

Relying only on coaching material without creating your own easy and short notes.

Panicking during the exam instead of maintaining calm and a strategy.