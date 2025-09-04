Guwahati: In a significant step towards strengthening rural livelihoods, Aaranyak has successfully conducted two intensive training sessions on handmade tea processing in the Diring River Basin of the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong Landscape (KKL), Assam.

The training, attended by twelve new participants and three refresher trainees, comprised small tea growers from Sivoram Terang and Sarbura Singnar villages.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The initiative aimed at empowering local growers with advanced skills and sustainable practices to enhance the quality and market potential of handmade tea.

The sessions were led by Mina Tokbipi, a local tea expert from Englepathar village, who guided participants through critical aspects of tea processing such as plucking, withering, rolling, drying, and quality evaluation.

Also Read: Assam govt defends 3,000 bigha land allotment to Mahabal Cement in Gauhati HC

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The practical, hands-on approach was tailored to the needs of small-scale growers determined to produce high-quality handmade tea for niche markets.

“This programme not only enhances technical skills but also instills confidence and pride among growers in preserving the unique tea heritage of the region,” Aaranyak stated on Thursday. By focusing on sustainable practices, the training also reinforced the importance of balancing economic opportunity with environmental conservation.

The sessions were coordinated by Aaranyak’s Avinash Phangcho and Moromi Nath, with support from Uttaran Dutta. The initiative aligns with Aaranyak’s broader mission to promote sustainable agriculture, strengthen local economies, and foster alternative livelihoods across Assam’s ecologically rich landscapes.

Supported by IUCN-KfW and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the programme will be expanded to other villages in the coming months. Aaranyak reiterated its commitment to biodiversity conservation, ecosystem protection, and uplifting indigenous communities in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong and Manas landscapes through livelihood training, education, and awareness initiatives.