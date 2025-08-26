Guwahati: A crucial meeting was held on Tuesday at the office of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) in Dibrugarh between the authorities of Assam Company India and representatives of ACMS to finalise the annual bonus for tea garden workers for the financial year 2024–2025.

The meeting, attended by senior officials and labour leaders, focused on ensuring timely disbursal of festival bonuses to thousands of workers engaged in Assam’s tea industry.

Assam cabinet minister Rupesh Gowala posted on X: “Today, at the Dibrugarh office of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, an important discussion was held between the authorities of Assam Company India and labour representatives of ACMS regarding the payment of bonus to tea garden workers for the year 2024–2025. In the meeting, an agreement was signed for the payment of 20% bonus. According to the agreement, 15% of the bonus will be paid before the Durga Puja festival and the remaining 5% before Magh Bihu, for the benefit of our tea garden worker friends.”

The agreement is expected to bring relief and festive cheer to workers and their families ahead of Durga Puja and Magh Bihu.

Labour leaders welcomed the decision, calling it a fair outcome of negotiations. Observers also noted that such timely settlements help maintain industrial harmony and strengthen trust between management and workers in Assam’s tea sector.