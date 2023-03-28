GUWAHATI: The Bengali Sahitya Sabha, Assam (BSSA) has reportedly tendered an apology for cutting and stitching Bengali and Assamese gamochas together.

These Bengali and Assamese gamochas, being allegedly cut in half and then stitched together, were being used to felicitate guests during the BSSA’s first state-level conference.

The apology from the BSSA came after it received sharp criticism from various organisations in Assam for the act.

The BSSA reportedly apologised for unintentionally hurting sentiments of people in Assam.

BSSA working president Khagen Chandra Das and general secretary Prasanta Chakraborty said that the concept of the specially stitched gamocha was borrowed from another organisation that had used it over a year ago to honour dignitaries.

The BSSA stated that it the idea of stitching the two gamochas together as symbol of harmony between Barak-Brahmaputra Valleys.

However, the idea drew severe criticism from major sections of the society in Assam and protests against the act were held in various parts Assam.

The BSSA, in a statement, stated that no controversy broke out when a similar gamocha was used in Silchar town of Assam.

The BSSA, according to reports, promised to be more careful in the future to ensure no recurrence of any such incidents.