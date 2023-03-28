Guwahati: Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, will likely to continue over the Northeast including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on Tuesday, while another rainy spell may commence over the region from Friday.

While widespread snow or rain, along with thunderstorms, may occur over Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, scattered rains and thunderstorms are likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Scattered showers or snow accompanied by thunderstorms may lash Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on Wednesday.

On the other hand, a fresh spell of scattered to fairly widespread rains or thunderstorms may lash Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim on March 30 and 31.

Isolated hailstorms are on the cards over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh on March 30, Weather Channel reported.