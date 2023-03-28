SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is all set to upgrade as many as 2000 anganwadi centres in the state.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday (March 28) while speaking at the assembly.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that the state government has proposed to upgrade 2000 anganwadi centres at a cost of Rs 60 crore.

Moreover, the Meghalaya chief minister said that there are proposals to create 266 new anganwadi centres and 547 mini anganwadi centres across the state.

“These new centres would be built after the central government releases funds for which the government has asked for,” the Meghalaya CM said.

Also read: Meghalaya | Load shedding necessary due to power shortage, says CM Conrad Sangma

He was replying to a query raised by United Democratic Party (UDP) legislator Mayralborn Syiem.

Stating that the Meghalaya government would ensure quality food is made available to the anganwadi centres, the Meghalaya CM said through these anganwadi centres, supplementary nutrition programme, immunisation, nutrition, early child development and other schemes are made available and therefore the government is trying its best to upgrade these centres.

As part of this effort, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said that the state government has increased the honorarium of the anganwandi workers to Rs 7500 per month from Rs 4500.

The honorarium of the helpers in the centres has also been enhanced to Rs 3250 from Rs 2250 per month.

Also read: Northeast | Assam has border issues with Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya & Mizoram: Centre

A similar enhancement of the honorarium has been made in mini anganwadi centres.

Moreover, Meghalaya has been able to reduce the rate of stunting and underweight children from 46.53 per cent to 29.53 per cent in 2023.

“We hope that this rate would come down further with government interventions through the angwanwadi centres,” the Meghalaya CM said.