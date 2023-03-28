SHILLONG: The Northeast state of Meghalaya has been going through numerous instances of load shedding due to power shortage that the state faces.

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday (March 28) while speaking to the media in Shillong.

He added that the Meghalaya “government is trying to minimise the inconvenience caused to the general public”.

The Meghalaya chief minister further said that the power situation in the state has improved in the current year.

“This year has been better for us because the power cuts were not there in February and March,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

The Meghalaya CM added: “Compared to past years, there has been a slight improvement because of different management in the power sector in the last two years.”

“It is an issue which has been there for a long time,” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said.

He said: “We will see there are some power regulations and we are trying to minimise the inconvenience caused and see that certain areas not affected at certain time of the day.”