SHILLONG: The Northeast state of Meghalaya is facing shortage of specialist doctors.

Meghalaya is short of at least 150 specialist doctors.

This was stated by Meghalaya health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh in the state assembly.

Meghalaya has a total sanctioned strength of 375 specialist doctors.

But out of the total sanctioned posts, only 227 are occupied, Lyngdoh said.

The Meghalaya health minister further said that of the newly recruited 317 medical officers, only 83 are specialists.

Also read: Amit Shah’s statement terming Meghalaya as ‘most corrupt’ affecting state’s image: Congress

“Still there is a gap of 150 specialist doctors in the state which indeed is a cause of concern,” Meghalaya health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

She assured the House that the Meghalaya government is looking into the matter on top priority basis.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya health minister also said that a proposal to set up a medical college in Ri-Bhoi district is under consideration by the government.

Lyngdoh also informed that the government is also intending to establish more health institutions like PHC, sub centres by allocating more capital expenditure.