Bone health is an essential aspect of women’s health, especially during perimenopause. Perimenopause refers to the time during which your body makes natural transition to menopause, which marks the end of reproductive years. During this phase, women undergo significant hormone changes that lead to decline in bone density and increased risk of osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is a medical condition in which bones become brittle and fragile from loss of tissue as a result of hormonal changes or deficiency of calcium or Vitamin D.

Osteoporosis shows symptoms like back pain caused by fractured or collapsed vertebra, loss of height over time, stooped posture and bone that breaks much more easily than expected.

Perimenopausal women should be aware of the importance of exercise, fall prevention, nutrition and screening for osteoporosis.

Here are 4 ways which help woman to maintain strong and healthy bones and prevent risk of osteoporosis:

Exercise and safe movements

Regular exercise helps to maintain bone health. Weight-bearing and muscle-strengthening exercises build and maintain bone density as well as improving balance and coordination reducing the risk of falls and fractures. Women must exercise for at least 30 mins five times a week and also incorporate activities like walking, jogging, dancing and resistance training. The exercises must be performed under the advice of the doctor.

Fall risk assessments and fall prevention

Women with low bone density should be careful from falling down causing fractures. It is important to assess and reduce the risk of falls. They can use canes or walkers to provide additional support and stability to the person suffering.

Nutritional requirements

Calcium and Vitamin D play a vital role in the improvement of bones. Calcium is the mineral required for bones and Vitamin D helps to absorb the calcium. It is required for a woman to consume 1,000-1,200 milligrams of calcium per day and 600-800 international units of vitamin D per day. It is healthy if we acquire the nutrient through food or supplements can be taken.

BMD screening (DXA scan)

Medical tests like Bone mineral density (BMD) screening involving a dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scan help to identify women at high risk for osteoporosis. Woman who have diseases like thyroid disorders, arthritis, early menopause, high-risk medication use and cancer patients have a higher risk of developing osteoporosis.