It is difficult to identify mental illness in children but one must notice any susceptible problem that the child is facing as per their age.

Abnormal mental development may occur in various ways depending on the specific condition or environment they are growing up or any certain incidence that may led to a high impact on their mind.

It is important for parents to accept their child with their mental illness and give them a proper environment, love and care.

Here are 4 common mental health disorders prevailing in children:

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Compared with other children of the same age, children with ADHD find difficulty to be attentive, impulsive behaviors, hyperactivity or some combination of these problems.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD)

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurological condition that appears in early childhood under the age of 3.

Although the severity of ASD varies, a child with this disorder has difficulty communicating and interacting with others.

Anxiety disorders

Anxiety disorders in children like persistent fears, worries or anxiety that disrupt their ability to play with their friends or in other age-appropriate social situations.

Diagnoses include social anxiety, generalized anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorders.

Depression and other mood disorders

Depression is a constant feeling of sadness and loss of interest that disrupt a child’s ability to function in school and interact with others.

Bipolar disorder can cause mood swings from the highs of hyperactivity or euphoria (mania) to the lows of serious depression.