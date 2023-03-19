IMPHAL: Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Environment, Forest & Climate Change expressed concern over various afforestation projects being taken up by the Manipur government headed by the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday.



During his meeting with the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the Union minister also reportedly deliberated on the measures for the conservation of reserved and protected forest areas, destruction of poppy cultivation, and the means to provide alternative crops to assist the farmers.



The Union minister was on a two-day visit in this sensitive border state which winded up on Sunday.

Upon his arrival at the Tamenglong district headquarters on Saturday, the minister interacted with district-level officials of Tamenglong at Farmlane, mini secretariat Tamenglong.

He heard various grievances expressed by the district officials at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner, Tamenglong.



At Chiuluan village, he handed over two cheques of Rs 12,000 each to two destitute children.

The two children will get Rs 2,000 per month each under the Integrated Child Protection (ICPS) scheme, the Union minister said.



Yadav also distributed four pond liners and two shade nets to selected beneficiaries under the mission for the integrated development of horticulture (MIDH) under the Horticulture and Soil Conservation Tamenglong.



He handed over four numbers of Manipur Chief Minister’s health cards and three Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) health cards to the beneficiaries.



Two beneficiaries who availed of free treatment from the District Hospital Tamenglong also gave their testimonial speeches stating that the cards would be boons for the welfare of the helpless and poor villagers.



During his visits, Yadav also interacted with the villagers on various issues asserting that the Act East policy is important for development and Prime Minister Modi is taking it seriously.

Later the visiting minister also inspected various development works being taken up in Tamenglong district headquarters.



A number of memoranda for development were submitted to him.



Earlier, the minister was greeted by a beautiful traditional dance performance presented by the Chiuluan women’s society.

Folk songs and modern songs were also performed to welcome the Union minister at Chiuluan village.