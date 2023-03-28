NEW DELHI: The central government, on Tuesday (March 28), informed that Assam has border issues with four other neighbouring Northeast states – Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

This was stated by union minister of state (home) Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha while responding to a question of DMK MP – TR Paarivendhar.

”There are boundary disputes arising out of demarcation of boundaries and there are claims and counter claims over territories between… Assam-Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Nagaland, Assam- Meghalaya, Assam-Mizoram,” said union minister of state (home) Nityanand Rai.

There have been claims and counterclaims over territories between 14 states and union territories, informed Rai.

The other states and UTs to have border issues are: Haryana-Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh-Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra-Karnataka.

The union minister further said that border issues between states and UTs can be resolved only with the cooperation of the governments concerned.

He added that the central government acts only as a facilitator for amicable settlement of the disputes.

“The ministry of home affairs issues advisories to states and UTs from time to time to maintain law and order and ensure that any person who takes the law into his or her own hand is punished promptly as per law,” Rai said.