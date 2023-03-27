GUWAHATI: Ministers and senior officials from the Northeast states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh held a crucial meeting in Guwahati to discuss the border disputes between the two states.

The meeting between the delegations of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh deliberated on finding a lasting solution to the longstanding inter-state border issues between the two Northeast states.

The meeting of ministers and officials of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh was held at the Assam administrative staff college in Guwahati on Sunday.

“We deliberated on finding a permanent solution to the border dispute between the two states,” said Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu, who was part of the Assam delegation.

While the Assam delegation was led by cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, the Arunachal Pradesh team was headed by state minister Tumke Bagra.

The meeting between the Assam and Arunachal Pradesh delegations continued for five hours.

“We are hopeful to find out a proper solution very soon on amicable terms,” said Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah after the meeting.

Notably, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal counterpart Pema Khandu had signed the Namsai Declaration on July 15 last year, pledging to find solutions to the inter-state border issues soon.

According to the Namsai Declaration, both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh had decided to restrict the “disputed villages” to 86, instead of 123.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh share an 804.1 km-long border.