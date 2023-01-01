ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, on Sunday (January 1), met the Dalai Lama.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu sought the blessings of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

The Arunachal Pradesh chief minister met Dalai Lama at Kalachakra Maidan in Bodh Gaya, where a Buddhist teaching program was underway.

“Blessed to have attended Long Life Prayer Ceremony offered to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama by the Gelug Tibetan Buddhist Tradition in Bodh Gaya, Bihar,” said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

The Arunachal Pradesh CM added: “Gratitude to His Holiness for his teachings to the world. We pray for your long life and good health.”

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu also extended an invitation to the Dalai Lama to visit the frontier state.

“It was heartening that His Holiness very kindly accepted our invitation to visit Arunachal Pradesh to bless us,” said CM Pema Khandu.