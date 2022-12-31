BORDUMSA: Bordumsa-Diyun MLA Somlung Mossang has that he is willing to resign if it restores the privileges back to Chakma-Hajong and other affected communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking at a function, Mossang said, “If becoming an MLA of Bordumsa-Diyun is considered as a factor for cancellation of Residential Proof Certificate (RPC) by the government of Arunachal Pradesh, I am ready to leave the chair if only it restores the privileges back to Chakma-Hajong and other affected communities.”

He was addressing the people of Chakma, Hajong and other communities at Diyun General playground on Friday afternoon.

The people including the Chakmas-Hajongs were protesting against the cancellation of the RPC by the state government.

Also Read: Assam Samabai Samiti temporally suspended, 270 branches sealed for financial irregularities

Responding adequately to the sentiments of the affected communities who were continuous on week-long agitations since December 23, 2022, the incumbent legislator reiterated that an MLA in its individual capacity cannot undo the decision of the state government reached in its cabinet session.

“If you still hold me individually responsible for the act and if it can be restored on me stepping down, then I am ready to quit”, said the MLA.

He also suggested the student bodies work peacefully on the demands liaisoning with the state Government and various other student organisations of Arunachal Pradesh.

He added that being an elected representative of a constituency, he had official limitations and has to refrain from “abusing the ruling government” on social media, unlike few individuals. He said that such individuals appear overnight and create confusion among the people.

Unlike an individual, an elected MLA has a definite modus operandi and does the right thing in a meaningful platform at an appropriate time for a desirable outcome, he said.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Chakmas, Hajongs start non-cooperation movement demanding restoration of RPCs

Taking strong cognizance of shouting slogans against the CM of the State Pema Khandu, the MLA said that the decision to cancel the RPC cannot be fixed by the CM of the state alone.

“Had this been that way, the PRC to Non-APST could have been given following the declaration of the CM himself in the year 2018”, he added.

The legislator while appreciating the sufferings of the communities, students and job seekers among the Chakma-Hajong in particular due to the dearth of the required documents said that he would table the two memorandums received earlier to this effect before the state government so that a favourable mechanism can be drawn.