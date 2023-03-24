GUWAHATI: Two journalist from Northeast were honoured with the prestigious award of journalism.

The 16th Ramnath Goenka Awards for excellence in journalism under various categories was presented by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday.

The Quint’s Tridip K Mandal has been awarded in the Uncovering India Invisible (Broadcast Media) 2020 category for his documentary ‘Diaries From the Detention Camps of Assam’.

‘Diaries from Detention Camp’ bags the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award. The documentary is a very personal and intimate take on identity, citizenship, migration and how life is inside a detention camp in Assam. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/eSUAlAYjdd — Tridip K Mandal (@tridipkmandal) March 23, 2023

The award came under the Uncovering India Invisible (Broadcast Media) category.



The documentary chronicles the plight of people held at the Goalpara detention camp in Assam on suspicion of being illegal immigrants.

Tridip Mandal shot the documentary in September 2019, once the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was announced.

Meanwhile, Tora Agarwal has been awarded in the Reporting on Arts, Culture and Entertainment, 2020 category for her story titled- How Manipur’s Battlefield Diggers are unearthing stories from World War II.

Thrilled to have won the #RamnathGoenkaAward in the Arts, Culture & Entertainment category for my story on Manipur’s fascinating battlefield diggers! (1/4) pic.twitter.com/pgdRROJsCb — Tora Agarwala (@toramatix) March 23, 2023

Although the award was announced back in 2021, the award ceremony couldn’t be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony for the same was held on March 22, Wednesday in New Delhi.