Guwahati: Indian Railways’ “North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati” a specially designed tour to explore the Northeast by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train arrived at its first tourist halt at Guwahati on Thursday.

The train started its journey from Delhi’s Safdarjung station on March 21, 2023.

During the 15-day tour, it will cover Guwahati, Sivasagar, Furkating and Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.

The train and the tourist received a warm welcome at Guwahati Railway Station.

Tourists expressed immense satisfaction in their journey from Delhi to Guwahati. They shared their experience of travelling in such a luxurious train with all the modern facilities and nourishing food provided by Indian Railways, said NF Railway in a statement.

They even performed Bihu Dance (folk dance of Assam) with the entire Bihu artist present there for welcoming them. The tourists expressed their eagerness to explore the Northeast.

Prem Ranjan Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager, Lumding welcomed the tourist and interacted with them and sought their views about the journey of the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC train.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train will depart from Guwahati Railway station at 09:00 PM on Friday for an overnight journey to reach Naharlagun Railway Station in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday which is the next destination.

This is the first such tourism special train for the Northeast.

According to NF Railway, “The modern Deluxe AC Tourist Train has two fine dining restaurants and a kitchen.”

“The fully air-conditioned train provides three types of accommodation viz. AC I, AC IIand AC III. The train has enhanced security features like CCTV cameras, electronic safes and dedicated security guards appointed for each coach,” said an NF Railway official.