AGARTALA: Solution to the “Greater Tipraland” demand of the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) party in Tripura is likely on the cards.

An interlocutor for the talks regarding a constitutional solution for the “indigenous people of Tripura” is likely to be announced this month.

This was informed by chairman of the TIPRA party and Tripura royal scion Pradyot Debbarma on Thursday (March 23).

Debbarma said that the development was informed to him by union home minister Amit Shah.

“He (Amit Shah) also categorically assured me that by the by the 27th of this month an interlocutor will be announced for our talks regarding the constitutional solution for our indigenous people of Tripura,” said Pradyot Debbarma.

He added: “I hope the home minister will understand the sentiments of the Tiprasa and honour the commitment he has given to me.”

According to reports, AK Mishra – former special director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the interlocutor for the Naga peace talks, is most likely to be appointed as the interlocutor for the Centre to discuss and negotiate the demands of the TIPRA party.

Notably, the TIPRA party in Tripura has been relentless in pushing forward its demand for a separate “Greater Tipraland” state.

In fact, the TIPRA party also fought the recently concluded assembly elections in Tripura riding on its “Greater Tipraland” demand.