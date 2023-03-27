DIBRUGARH: Two militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) escaped from Khonsa jail in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources said that two Arunachal Pradesh police constable were critically injured in a scuffle with the militants as they tried to prevent the militants from escaping.

One of the two injured constables, identified as Wangnyien Bosai, died on the way to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

The condition of the other injured constable is said to be critical.

According to sources the two NSCN-K militants identified as Rocksen Homchha and Tipu Kitnya had a violent scuffle with the two constables, who were on guard at that time at the jail premises.

The two militants also reportedly snatched the service weapons of the two prison guards after overpowering them and escaped from the jail in Arunachal Pradesh.

A massive manhunt has been launched by the Tirap police in Arunachal Pradesh to nab the two escaped militants.

The Assam Rifles and CRPF are also aiding in the manhunt.

“We have launched a manhunt to nab the militants who fled from jail. Search operations in villages are underway,” said an Arunachal Pradesh police official.