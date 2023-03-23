NEW DELHI: A local court in Gujarat’s Surat district on Thursday convicted Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case for his remarks ‘why all thieves share the Modi title’.

Rahul made the ‘Modi surname’ during an election campaign in 2019.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the alleged remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while referring to ‘Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi.’

The court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment under sections 499 and 504.

The sentence has been suspended for a month after an appeal was filed for the same.



However, the Congress leader has also been granted bail immediately.

A case was filed on the basis of a complaint lodged by Surat BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

Modi had claimed that Gandhi’s remarks “defamed” the entire Modi community.



Earlier in the day, the Congress had put up posters backing Rahul Gandhi.

The posters were put up outside the Surat Court where the Congress MP arrived for the court proceedings. The posters said “let’s go to Surat in support of democracy” along with pictures of Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev.

