New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that China is preparing for war and accused the government of trying to ”ignore” this threat.

“I can see the threat of China very clearly. I have been clear on this for the last two-three years, but the government is trying to hide it and ignore it. This threat can neither be hidden nor ignored. Their (China’s) full offensive preparation is going on…the Indian government is asleep,” Gandhi told reporters at Jaipur referring to conflicts on the borders of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

He said that the government does not want to listen to this but their (China’s) preparation is on.

“The preparation is for war. It is not for the incursion, but for war. If you look at their weapon pattern, and what they are doing — they are preparing for war. Our government hides this and is not able to accept it,” the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi also slammed the media, saying he is sure that reporters would ask him about everything from Sachin Pilot to Ashok Gehlot amid the tussle between the two leaders in Rajasthan, but not a question on China.

“China occupied 2 thousand square kilometers of land and martyred 20 Indian soldiers, they are beating our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, but the media is silent and not asking a single question, Gandhi said.