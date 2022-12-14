NEW DELHI: Former governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) – Raghuram Rajan, on Wednesday, took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently traversing through the western state of Rajasthan.

The former RBI governor was seen walking alongside senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot.

Notably, Raghuram Rajan has been vocal critic of demonetisation and also India’s economic growth.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and thus far has covered the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Many politicians, celebrities, activists and former bureaucrats have participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra thus far.

Reacting to the former RBI governor’s participation in the footmarch, the BJP said Raghuram Rajan “fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh”.

“Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, a Congress appointee, joining Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a surprise. He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh. Just that his commentary on India’s economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic,” said BJP leader Amit Malviya.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to conclude in Kashmir – likely on Republic Day next year.